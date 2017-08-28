Bashing the Supposed Liberals at ESPN for Fun and Profit

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal to talk about Floyd Mayweather’s win over Conor McGregor. They also speak with Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports about his decision to join the new sports media venture the Athletic. And Robert Lipsyte joins the show to discuss Clay Travis and the accusation that ESPN is too liberal.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Men of the Pale:

Stefan’s Men of the Pale: ESPN’s Sage Steele says she’s “old school.” Where does the phrase old school come from?

Josh’s Men of the Pale: The small-time con artist who got $20 from famed Arkansas coach Frank Broyles.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Ken Rosenthal to discuss Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton and whether there’s a “legitimate” home run record in Major League Baseball. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.