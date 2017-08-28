Bashing the Supposed Liberals at ESPN for Fun and Profit

Hang Up and Listen: The Rats Fighting in a Sewer Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Mayweather–McGregor, the Athletic, and Clay Travis.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal to talk about Floyd Mayweather’s win over Conor McGregor. They also speak with Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports about his decision to join the new sports media venture the Athletic. And Robert Lipsyte joins the show to discuss Clay Travis and the accusation that ESPN is too liberal.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Jason Gay’s Wall Street Journal column on watching the Mayweather–McGregor fight while high.
- An estimated 2.9 million people watched the fight on pirated video streams.
- Follow Ken Rosenthal on Twitter.
- Rosenthal on why he’s joining the Athletic.
- The Stratechery interview with Athletic CEO Alex Mather (subscriber only).
- How to subscribe to the Athletic.
- The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis on “pivoting to video.”
- Clay Travis broke the story of ESPN reassigning broadcaster Robert Lee.
- Robert Silverman’s Daily Beast piece on Travis’ ESPN bashing.
- Travis has trafficked in LeBron James graffiti trutherism and said that Colin Kaepernick is an idiot.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Men of the Pale:
Stefan’s Men of the Pale: ESPN’s Sage Steele says she’s “old school.” Where does the phrase old school come from?
Josh’s Men of the Pale: The small-time con artist who got $20 from famed Arkansas coach Frank Broyles.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Ken Rosenthal to discuss Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton and whether there’s a “legitimate” home run record in Major League Baseball. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.