The Dodgers Are on Pace to Win 115 Games. How Did They Get This Good?

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by sportswriter Johnette Howard to discuss the NFL’s decision to suspend Ezekiel Elliot for six games due to allegations of domestic violence. Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times also comes on the show to assess the rise of 20-year-old tennis star Sascha Zverev. Finally, The Good Place creator Mike Schur joins to analyze whether the Los Angeles Dodgers are the best baseball team of modern times.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Löviks:

Stefan’s Lövik: the controversy at the heart of competitive race-walking: Are they actually running?

