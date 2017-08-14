The Dodgers Are on Pace to Win 115 Games. How Did They Get This Good?

Hang Up and Listen: The Moneyball for Rich People Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Ezekiel Elliott, Sascha Zverev, and the unstoppable Dodgers.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by sportswriter Johnette Howard to discuss the NFL’s decision to suspend Ezekiel Elliot for six games due to allegations of domestic violence. Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times also comes on the show to assess the rise of 20-year-old tennis star Sascha Zverev. Finally, The Good Place creator Mike Schur joins to analyze whether the Los Angeles Dodgers are the best baseball team of modern times.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated on the legal details of Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension.
- Elliott could face additional punishment for his role in a bar fight.
- The inconsistencies of the NFL’s suspension policy, according to Deadspin’s Diana Moskovitz.
- A recap of Zverev’s win over Roger Federer at the Rogers Cup last weekend.
- Zverev’s victory marked the first time all year Federer lost to a player inside the top 100.
- A profile of Zverev in the Independent.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are so good it’s horrifying.
- An inside look at the new owners of the Dodgers.
- Former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt continues to fail upward.
- Justin Turner and his flowing red beard in all its glory.
- Jared Diamond in the Wall Street Journal on the Dodgers’ new brand of moneyball.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Löviks:
Stefan’s Lövik: the controversy at the heart of competitive race-walking: Are they actually running?
Josh’s Lövik: on Jim Mora’s awfulness and his hypocritical stifling of promising and outspoken UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.
On this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Mike Schur to discuss how to be a responsible Boston sports fan in an era of Red Sox and Patriots dominance.
