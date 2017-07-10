An Interview With the Progressive Liberal, the Pro Wrestler Who Insults Red-State Crowds

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Josh Levin and Ben Mathis-Lilley:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Ben Mathis-Lilley are joined by professional wrestler Daniel Harnsberger to talk about the secrets of his Progressive Liberal persona. Bryan Curtis of the Ringer also comes on the show to assess the recent ousting of Fox Sports executive Jamie Horowitz and where ESPN’s foremost rival goes from here. Finally, Slate’s NBA columnist Nick Greene discusses Kevin Durant’s move to take less money in Golden State, Gordon Hayward’s poorly timed decision, and the exodus of talent from the East to the West.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Legal Services Corporations:

Ben’s Legal Services Corporation: How the cult of personality centering around general managers has taken off since Neal Pollack derided the trend in 2005

Josh’s Legal Services Corporation: Profiling the shady father of tennis player Camila Giorgi, who allegedly refused to pay back investors and is now allegedly coughing before serves at Wimbledon.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Ben, and Bryan Curtis chat about Chris Christie’s chances of replacing Mike Francesa as a drive-time sports radio host. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Max Cohen.