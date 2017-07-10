An Interview With the Progressive Liberal, the Pro Wrestler Who Insults Red-State Crowds

Hang Up and Listen: The Best Bad Guy You Can Be Edition
Slate’s sports podcast talks to the pro wrestler the Progressive Liberal. Also: Fox Sports after Jamie Horowitz, and NBA free agency.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Josh Levin and Ben Mathis-Lilley:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Ben Mathis-Lilley are joined by professional wrestler Daniel Harnsberger to talk about the secrets of his Progressive Liberal persona. Bryan Curtis of the Ringer also comes on the show to assess the recent ousting of Fox Sports executive Jamie Horowitz and where ESPN’s foremost rival goes from here. Finally, Slate’s NBA columnist Nick Greene discusses Kevin Durant’s move to take less money in Golden State, Gordon Hayward’s poorly timed decision, and the exodus of talent from the East to the West.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Ben Mathis-Lilley on Twitter.
- Follow Daniel Harnsberger on Facebook and Twitter, and watch his highlights on the Appalachian Mountain Wrestling YouTube page.
- Check out the Deadspin article that started the “Progressive Liberal” craze.
- Harnsberger discusses the origin of his character in an interview with Dan Greene of Sports Illustrated.
- Harnsberger’s Hillary Clinton tribute shirt in all its glory.
- Follow Bryan Curtis on Twitter.
- Read Bryan’s article on Jamie Horowitz’s firing in the Ringer.
- An in-depth look at the accusations leveled against Horowitz from Sports Illustrated.
- Ben Mathis-Lilley’s Slate profile of Horowitz four months before he was ousted.
- The details on ESPN’s new show featuring Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre.
- Follow Nick Greene on Twitter and read his Slate article on ESPN’s acquisition of Adrian Wojnarowski.
- Michael Baumann of the Ringer on why Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki’s pay cuts shouldn’t be lauded.
- Gordon Hayward announced he was joining the Boston Celtics in the Players’ Tribune.
- Also see Hayward’s less well-known Players’ Tribune piece on his love of gaming.
- The shift of power from the Eastern Conference to the West, explained in SBNation and FiveThirtyEight.
- The iconic T-shirts the staff of the L.A. Clippers wore to woo Blake Griffin, featuring Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, Abe Lincoln, and more.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Legal Services Corporations:
Ben’s Legal Services Corporation: How the cult of personality centering around general managers has taken off since Neal Pollack derided the trend in 2005
Josh’s Legal Services Corporation: Profiling the shady father of tennis player Camila Giorgi, who allegedly refused to pay back investors and is now allegedly coughing before serves at Wimbledon.
