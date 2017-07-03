An Interview With Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Who Protested the Anthem Decades Before Colin Kaepernick

Hang Up and Listen: The Kaepernick of the Hardwood Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s history of protest, Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts, and Miami’s impressive new stadium deal.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to discuss his return to basketball in the Big3, his protest of the national anthem, and how Tourette syndrome affected his career. Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts also comes on the show to discuss being openly gay in the NBA and how the franchise is grappling with its status as the league’s supervillain. Finally, Slate’s Henry Grabar explains what makes Miami’s new, David Beckham–backed stadium deal so great and why Las Vegas’ plans for a new NFL stadium will hurt the city and its taxpayers.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf on Twitter.
- Abdul-Rauf returned to the basketball court with the Big3’s 3 Headed Monsters.
- During the opening weekend of the Big 3, Abdul-Rauf continued the anthem protest he began in 1996.
- Abdul-Rauf offered his support to Colin Kaepernick in an interview with the Undefeated.
- Mark Fainaru-Wada of ESPN profiled Abdul-Rauf in February.
- Watch Abdul-Rauf’s 49-point display during his LSU heyday.
- Stephen Curry says he was impressed by Abdul-Rauf’s YouTube highlights.
- Follow Golden State Warriors team president Rick Welts on Twitter and read his NBA biography.
- Welts came out as gay in 2011 in an interview with Dan Barry of the New York Times.
- The NBA had a float in the New York City pride parade.
- The Warriors’ Kevin Durant tweeted out his support of Welts and the NBA’s participation in the pride parade.
- The Warriors are building a new arena in San Francisco.
- Slate’s Henry Grabar on “America’s best stadium deal,” brought to you by David Beckham and the city of Miami.
- Grabar’s Slate article detailing the enormous public subsidy that led to the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas.
- Neil deMause of Field of Schemes on the crazy logic behind the Oakland Athletics’ claim that a new stadium could generate $3 billion in economic impact.
Podcast production and edit by Dan Bloom and Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Max Cohen.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.