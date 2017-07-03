An Interview With Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Who Protested the Anthem Decades Before Colin Kaepernick

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to discuss his return to basketball in the Big3, his protest of the national anthem, and how Tourette syndrome affected his career. Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts also comes on the show to discuss being openly gay in the NBA and how the franchise is grappling with its status as the league’s supervillain. Finally, Slate’s Henry Grabar explains what makes Miami’s new, David Beckham–backed stadium deal so great and why Las Vegas’ plans for a new NFL stadium will hurt the city and its taxpayers.

