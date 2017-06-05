Why the Mets’ Baseball-Headed Mascot Finally Snapped

Hang Up and Listen: The Mr. Met Has No Middle Finger Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, and the Mets’ mascot imbroglio.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Marcus Thompson of the Mercury News to talk about the Golden State Warriors’ dominance in the first two games of the NBA Finals. They’re also joined by Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star for a conversation about the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins. Finally, Sadie Stein joins the show for an assessment of Mr. Met, the baseball-headed mascot who recently gave a fan the finger.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Marcus Thompson on Twitter and buy his book Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.
- In Slate, Nick Greene highlighted the Game 2 play where Steph Curry dribbled circles around LeBron James.
- Greene also assessed the (exceedingly slim) chances that Draymond Green would cost the Warriors the finals.
- Deadspin’s point-by-point breakdown of Kevin Durant’s feud with Rihanna.
- Follow Bruce Arthur on Twitter.
- Arthur’s story about the Nashville Predators’ Game 3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Nashville is pretty into hockey.
- Predators fans are throwing catfish on the ice.
- The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby was diagnosed with a concussion earlier in the playoffs.
- P.K. Subban and Crosby are having a tiff involving bad breath.
- NHL players won’t be going to the 2018 Olympics.
- The New York Post had the best reporting on Mr. Met flipping off fans at Citi Field.
- Follow Sadie Stein on Twitter.
- Read Stein’s paean to Mr. Met in the New York Times Magazine.
- Stein on Lady Met in the Paris Review.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Stanley C. Panthers:
Stefan’s Stanley C. Panther: In praise of the eephus pitch, as seen when Dave LaRoche struck out Gorman Thomas in 1981.
Josh’s Stanley C. Panther: Need a hug? Juan Martin del Potro is your man.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan discussed Deadspin’s comprehensive pro mascot rankings.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.