Ice Cube on the Time a Lakers Loss Made Him Cry

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz to talk about the Golden State Warriors’ 3–1 lead in the 2017 NBA Finals. George Dohrmann also comes on the show to talk about the soccer phenom Christian Pulisic and whether the United States can develop other players like him. Finally, Ice Cube discusses the new ESPN documentary Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies and three-on-three basketball becoming an Olympic sport.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jan. 20, 1992s:

Stefan’s Jan. 20, 1992: NBA players used to fight a lot in the 1970s and 1980s.

Josh’s Jan. 20, 1992: Was crowd noise on sports TV broadcasts louder back in the 1980s than it is now?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Kevin Arnovitz to discuss NBA players’ favorite restaurants. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.