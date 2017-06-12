Ice Cube on the Time a Lakers Loss Made Him Cry

Hang Up and Listen: The Kevin Durant Is a Poncho Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals and Christian Pulisic. Plus, Ice Cube on the Lakers and Celtics.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz to talk about the Golden State Warriors’ 3–1 lead in the 2017 NBA Finals. George Dohrmann also comes on the show to talk about the soccer phenom Christian Pulisic and whether the United States can develop other players like him. Finally, Ice Cube discusses the new ESPN documentary Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies and three-on-three basketball becoming an Olympic sport.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Kevin Arnovitz on Twitter.
- Read Slate’s NBA Finals blog Ring Don’t Lie.
- Draymond Green was not ejected from Game 4 after referees said he shouldn’t have been issued a technical foul in the first half.
- Follow George Dohrmann on Twitter.
- Dohrmann’s story on the development of Christian Pulisic in Bleacher Report.
- In FiveThirtyEight, Michael Caley has the numbers that show Pulisic is one of the best young players in Europe.
- Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl on Pulisic last week and in 2016.
- The ESPN Films 30 for 30 documentary Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies.
- Slate’s Derreck Johnson on the video of Draymond Green and LeBron James chatting in a barber shop.
- In 1987, Isiah Thomas said Larry Bird “would be just another good guy” if he were black.
- Three-on-three basketball will be in the 2020 Olympics.
- Ice Cube’s three-on-three league is opening for business later this month.
- Ice Cube’s 2010 Lakers anthem.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jan. 20, 1992s:
Stefan’s Jan. 20, 1992: NBA players used to fight a lot in the 1970s and 1980s.
Josh’s Jan. 20, 1992: Was crowd noise on sports TV broadcasts louder back in the 1980s than it is now?
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Kevin Arnovitz to discuss NBA players’ favorite restaurants. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
