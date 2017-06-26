The NBA Logo Is Out of Date. Let’s Give It a Modern Upgrade.

Hang Up and Listen: The Warriors Derangement Syndrome Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA draft, redesigning the NBA logo, and the perils of playing sports while old.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Joel Anderson of BuzzFeed to chat about last week’s NBA draft, the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, and what the Celtics and 76ers should do to contend for a title. Graphic designer Todd Radom also comes on the show to debate whether it’s time for the NBA to change its iconic logo. Finally, they discuss the inaugural weekend of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league and the inevitable carnage that ensues when aging, retired athletes take the court.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Joel Anderson on Twitter.
- The winners and losers of the NBA draft, according to Sports Illustrated.
- Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight on the Jimmy Butler trade.
- ESPN’s Marc Stein says the Cavs are trying to trade for the Pacers’ Paul George.
- FiveThirtyEight’s statistical breakdown of Markelle Fultz.
- Follow Todd Radom on Twitter and check out his past designs.
- The Undefeated interviews Alan Siegel about the creation of the NBA logo and whether the league should modernize its iconic branding.
- The Undefeated also proposed several alternate NBA logos.
- Jerry West doesn’t want to be The Logo anymore.
- The WNBA changed its logo in 2013.
- Highlights from the opening weekend of the BIG3, which featured a handful of 4-point shots and Jason Williams’ injury.
- The history of the NBA Legends old-timers game.
- Luke Appling’s Senior Citizen Slam.
- David Epstein in Slate on athletes thriving in old age.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Ed Whitlocks:
Joel’s Ed Whitlock: How the work of two behavioral psychologists changed the way general managers construct a winning team.
Stefan’s Ed Whitlock: Inspired by Steve Rushin’s new memoir, reminiscing about stickball in the 1970s. (Read an excerpt from Rushin’s book in Sports Illustrated.)
Josh’s Ed Whitlock: A close reading of the music video for A.C. Green’s abstinence anthem “It Ain’t Worth It.” (You can also watch the ESPN 30 for 30 short, “A.C. Green: Iron Virgin.”)
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Joel Anderson discuss the latter’s claim that he was once the fastest 10-year-old in America (and yes, he has a certificate to prove it). Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Max Cohen.
