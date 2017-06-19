Are Juiced Baseballs Causing an Enormous Spike in the Major-League Home Run Rate?

Hang Up and Listen: The When an Apple Fights an Orange Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Mayweather-McGregor, home runs, and Ultimate Frisbee.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the New York Times’ Kevin Draper to discuss the upcoming fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer also comes on the show to explore the various theories behind why major-league players are hitting more home runs than ever before. Could it be that the balls are juiced? And finally, David Gessner joins for a conversation about his memoir Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Kevin Draper on Twitter.
- Read Kevin’s story on how the Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor megafight came to be.
- How McGregor talked himself into an enormous payday.
- Yahoo’s Chris Mannix explains the magnitude of the Mayweather-McGregor mismatch.
- Follow Ben Lindbergh on Twitter and listen to him on the podcasts Effectively Wild and the Ringer MLB Show.
- Lindbergh in the Ringer on whether baseballs have been juiced to increase the major-league home run rate.
- Mike Petriello of MLB.com on baseball’s “air ball revolution.”
- The Washington Post’s Dave Sheinin on how major-league hitters have embraced the fly ball craze.
- Travis Sawchik of FanGraphs interviewed the Detroit Tigers’ J.D. Martinez about how he changed his swing.
- Major leaguers are hitting home runs at record rates.
- The Cincinnati Reds’ Scooter Gennett hit four home runs in one game last week.
- Follow David Gessner on Twitter.
- Gessner’s book Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Callahans:
Stefan’s Callahan: The farcical 1976 fight between Muhammad Ali and Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki and its memorable press conference.
Josh’s Callahan: How the carnage of the 1957 congressional baseball game led to fears of “coronary thrombosis” and a four-year hiatus.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Kevin Draper discuss LeBron James’ newly shaved head and its implications for bald men everywhere. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Max Cohen.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.