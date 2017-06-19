Are Juiced Baseballs Causing an Enormous Spike in the Major-League Home Run Rate?

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the New York Times’ Kevin Draper to discuss the upcoming fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer also comes on the show to explore the various theories behind why major-league players are hitting more home runs than ever before. Could it be that the balls are juiced? And finally, David Gessner joins for a conversation about his memoir Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Callahans:

Josh’s Callahan: How the carnage of the 1957 congressional baseball game led to fears of “coronary thrombosis” and a four-year hiatus.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Kevin Draper discuss LeBron James’ newly shaved head and its implications for bald men everywhere. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Max Cohen.