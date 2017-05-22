A Sports Economist Lays Out His Plan to Kill NCAA Amateurism

Hang Up and Listen: The His Airness Plays Ping-Pong Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA playoffs, Enes Kanter, and a plan to end NCAA amateurism.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Jane Coaston, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and guest Jane Coaston talk about the not-so-exciting prelude to the inevitable Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals. They’re also joined by former Turkish Basketball Federation official Sean Singer to discuss the saga of Enes Kanter, the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player who has become an outspoken opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Finally, economist Andy Schwarz joins to unveil his plan to pay college athletes and destroy the NCAA’s model of enforced amateurism.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- The Boston Celtics shocked the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
- ESPN’s Dave McMenamin had wondered if the Cavaliers are the perfect team.
- The Golden State Warriors are 11–0 in the 2017 playoffs.
- Follow Sean Singer on Twitter.
- Enes Kanter was held in a Romanian airport, then released.
- The video Kanter posted to Twitter while he was detained.
- Kanter told his story on CBS This Morning.
- Background on the Gulen movement from the BBC.
- Kanter’s family publicly disowned him.
- Kanter claimed he was left off the Turkish national basketball team for political reasons.
- Follow Andy Schwarz on Twitter, visit his consulting firm’s website, and read his writing at Sportsgeekonomics.
- Schwarz’s business plan for the HBCU League.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Truck Robinsons:
Jane’s Truck Robinson: A sales pitch for the all pass interference offense.
Stefan’s Truck Robinson: How a pair of Detroit Lions ended up backing up Marvin Gaye on “What’s Going On.” (Here’s the story of Gaye’s tryout without the Detroit Lions.)
Josh’s Truck Robinson: A deep dive on Michael Jordan’s ping-pong career.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Jane, Stefan, and Josh discuss Mallory Pugh’s new pro soccer deal and whether she’ll start a trend of female athletes skipping college.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.