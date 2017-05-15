Are NFL Teams Blackballing Quarterback Colin Kaepernick for His Political Activism?

Hang Up and Listen: The More Reckless Than Malicious Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA playoffs, Colin Kaepernick, new NFL announcers Tony Romo and Jay Cutler, and aging football players.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Bryan Curtis and Stefan Fatsis by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and guest panelist Bryan Curtis of the Ringer are joined by Michael Lee of Yahoo! Sports to talk about Washington Wizards guard John Wall’s star turn in the NBA playoffs and the opening game of the Western Conference finals. Former NFL player and SB Nation writer Stephen White joins the show to discuss whether unemployed free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL’s 32 teams because of his political activism. Stefan and Bryan then discuss the hiring of just-retired NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Jay Cutler into the broadcast booths of CBS and Fox Sports, respectively. Finally, S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated talks about his recent stories on Nick Buoniconti and Jim Kiick, who played on the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins but now, like many former NFL players, are suffering through cognitive decline.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Bryan Curtis on Twitter. Read his work at the Ringer.
- Follow Michael Lee of Yahoo! Sports on Twitter.
- Michael wrote about John Wall’s game-winning 3-pointer in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
- Michael spent four days with Wall during the 2016 season.
- Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated profiled Wall last month.
- Mike Wise profiled Wall in 2015 for ESPN.
- The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman examines whether Zaza Pachulia of the Golden State Warriors deliberately tried to injure Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs in the Warriors’ 113–111 victory in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals.
- Follow Stephen White on Twitter.
- Read Stephen’s tweetstorm about Colin Kaepernick.
- Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report wrote that Kaepernick is being blackballed.
- Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News reported that no team has contacted Kaepernick about a job.
- Peter King of Sports Illustrated disseminated anonymous NFL thoughts that Kaepernick “might actually rather do social justice work full-time than play quarterback.”
- The Nation’s Dave Zirin wrote about Kaepernick’s youth-empowerment Know Your Rights Camp.
- On the Ringer, Bryan wrote about CBS’s hiring of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
- Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated on how Romo got the job.
- Deitsch on the hiring of former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler by Fox Sports.
- Bernie Lincicome of the Chicago Tribune wrote that “the next interesting thing Cutler says would be the first.”
- Here’s a list of quarterbacks-turned-commentators.
- Follow S.L. Price on Twitter. Read his new book, Playing Through the Whistle.
Read Price’s Sports Illustrated stories about the decline of former Miami Dolphins greats Nick Buoniconti and Jim Kiick.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Bryan and Stefan break down CNBC’s very awkward joint interview of Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
