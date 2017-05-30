What Made Sports Illustrated’s Frank Deford Such a Legendary Writer

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ethan Sherwood Strauss to preview the third consecutive NBA Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. They also talk with Charles P. Pierce about the life and legacy of longtime Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford, and Slate’s Daniel Engber comes on the show for a conversation about our favorite nonfamous athletes.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Stefan’s Bob Repass: Rutgers and Princeton squared off in the first college football game and the first college Ultimate Frisbee match.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Daniel Engber continue their discussion of their favorite nonfamous athletes.

Podcast production and edit by Dan Bloom.