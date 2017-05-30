 The NBA Finals, Frank Deford, and nonfamous athletes on Hang Up and Listen.

What Made Sports Illustrated’s Frank Deford Such a Legendary Writer

What Made Sports Illustrated’s Frank Deford Such a Legendary Writer

Slate
Hang Up And Listen
Slate's sports podcast.
May 30 2017 6:00 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Not a Victory Cigar Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, Frank Deford, and our favorite nonfamous athletes.

160606_HUAL_PodcastArt_02

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownload Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed

Advertisement

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ethan Sherwood Strauss to preview the third consecutive NBA Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. They also talk with Charles P. Pierce about the life and legacy of longtime Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford, and Slate’s Daniel Engber comes on the show for a conversation about our favorite nonfamous athletes.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Bob Repasses:

Stefan’s Bob Repass: Rutgers and Princeton squared off in the first college football game and the first college Ultimate Frisbee match.

Josh’s Bob Repass: On the death of Manuel Noriega and a pair of athletes who had very different relationships with the Panamanian strongman.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Daniel Engber continue their discussion of their favorite nonfamous athletes.

Podcast production and edit by Dan Bloom.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.