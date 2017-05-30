What Made Sports Illustrated’s Frank Deford Such a Legendary Writer

Hang Up and Listen: The Not a Victory Cigar Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, Frank Deford, and our favorite nonfamous athletes.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ethan Sherwood Strauss to preview the third consecutive NBA Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. They also talk with Charles P. Pierce about the life and legacy of longtime Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford, and Slate’s Daniel Engber comes on the show for a conversation about our favorite nonfamous athletes.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Ethan Sherwood Strauss on Twitter.
- Read Ethan’s stories on Golden State’s Draymond Green problem and “The Only Man Who Can Stop Steph.”
- Marcus Thompson on Stephen Curry smoking a nonvictory cigar after the Warriors’ loss in the 2016 NBA Finals.
- Follow Charles P. Pierce on Twitter.
- Alexander Wolff’s obituary of Frank Deford in Sports Illustrated.
- Read Bryan Curtis in the Ringer on what Deford meant to sportswriting and listen to Curtis’ interview with Deford.
- Deford’s greatest Sports Illustrated profiles include pieces about Jimmy Connors, Bobby Knight, Bill Russell, and Bob “Bull” “Cyclone” Sullivan.
- Deford’s SI piece on a whale named Little Irvy.
- Grantland’s oral history of the National.
- Follow Daniel Engber on Twitter.
- Keith Miller’s career statistics, via Baseball Reference.
- A 1988 New York Times story on Miller’s role as a utility player.
- Hang Up listeners’ favorite nonfamous athletes include Tim Teufel, Mario Díaz, and Kane Waselenchuk.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Bob Repasses:
Stefan’s Bob Repass: Rutgers and Princeton squared off in the first college football game and the first college Ultimate Frisbee match.
Josh’s Bob Repass: On the death of Manuel Noriega and a pair of athletes who had very different relationships with the Panamanian strongman.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Daniel Engber continue their discussion of their favorite nonfamous athletes.
Podcast production and edit by Dan Bloom.
