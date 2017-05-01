Why Dion Waiters’ Players’ Tribune Essay Is Such a Spectacular Piece of Writing

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Wosny Lambre, and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and special guest Wosny Lambre talk about last week’s round of ESPN layoffs and what they mean for the future of the company and the sports journalism industry. They also discuss NFL draftees with “red flags,” and whether the league has progressed in how it handles players with a history of domestic and sexual violence. Finally, they talk about Dion Waiters’ Players’ Tribune story, “The NBA is Lucky I’m Home Doing Damn Articles.”

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Waiters Islands:

Wos’ Waiters Island: An ode to the Clippers, a good team that could never be great.

Stefan’s Waiters Island: This Japanese NBA pronunciation guide is not very helpful.

Josh’s Waiters Island: Ice Cube’s BIG3 three-on-three basketball league features some guys that you might remember.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Josh, Stefan, and Wos reflect on the legacy of ESPN’s TrueHoop.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.