Why Dion Waiters’ Players’ Tribune Essay Is Such a Spectacular Piece of Writing

Hang Up and Listen: The Sun Also Rises on Waiters Island Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on ESPN’s layoffs, the NFL draft, and Dion Waiters in the Players’ Tribune.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Wosny Lambre, and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and special guest Wosny Lambre talk about last week’s round of ESPN layoffs and what they mean for the future of the company and the sports journalism industry. They also discuss NFL draftees with “red flags,” and whether the league has progressed in how it handles players with a history of domestic and sexual violence. Finally, they talk about Dion Waiters’ Players’ Tribune story, “The NBA is Lucky I’m Home Doing Damn Articles.”
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- The New York Times report on the ESPN layoffs.
- Deadspin compiled a comprehensive list of layoffs.
- Bryan Curtis wrote about the familiar feeling of journalism layoffs for the Ringer.
- Deadspin’s Kevin Draper on the ESPN layoffs.
- Matt Bonesteel wrote in the Washington Post that ESPN’s layoffs do little to solve its problems.
- The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was caught on video in 2014 punching a woman in the face.
- Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis defended his team’s decision to draft Mixon.
- The Cleveland Browns drafted Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley but announced they may release him because of his recent battery charge.
- After drafting Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook, who has twice been arrested on domestic violence charges, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell said, “many of us have been accused of things.”
- Ohio State’s Gareon Conley, who is being investigated for sexual assault, reportedly took a polygraph test before being drafted.
- The Oakland Raiders are confident that they made the right decision in drafting Conley.
- In 2015, LSU’s La’el Collins went undrafted after being linked to a double homicide. Authorities later announced that Collins was not a suspect in the case.
- Dion Waiters’ “The NBA is Lucky I’m Home Writing Damn Articles” in the Players’ Tribune.
- Waiters’ 2016 Players’ Tribune piece on the death of his brother.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Waiters Islands:
Wos’ Waiters Island: An ode to the Clippers, a good team that could never be great.
Stefan’s Waiters Island: This Japanese NBA pronunciation guide is not very helpful.
Josh’s Waiters Island: Ice Cube’s BIG3 three-on-three basketball league features some guys that you might remember.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Josh, Stefan, and Wos reflect on the legacy of ESPN’s TrueHoop.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Adam Willis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.