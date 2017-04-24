Is Nike’s Upcoming Attempt to Break the Two-Hour Marathon a Marketing Gimmick?

Hang Up and Listen: The Take That for Data Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA playoffs, breaking the two-hour marathon, and a Barkley Marathons follow-up.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Greg Howard by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and special guest Greg Howard of the New York Times are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz to talk about a slew of storylines in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Alex Hutchinson of Runner’s World discusses Nike’s controversial upcoming attempt to engineer the first sub–two-hour marathon. Finally, Stefan interviews John Kelly, the lone finisher of this year’s grueling Barkley Marathons.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Kevin Arnovitz on Twitter.
- The sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas died in a car accident on April 15.
- Charles Barkley said he was “uncomfortable” with Thomas crying on the sideline before a game. Barkley stood by his comments.
- Sports Illustrated broke down Kawhi Leonard’s remarkable fourth-quarter performance in the San Antonio Spurs’ Game 4 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
- Grizzlies coach David Fizdale’s postgame “take that for data” declaration became an immediate T-shirt catchphrase.
- Russell Westbrook clashed with Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel over a news conference question about the Oklahoma City Thunder’s performance.
- Westbrook and Tramel have history.
- Follow Alex Hutchinson on Twitter.
- In a 2014 Runner’s World article, Hutchinson predicted that the two-hour marathon barrier would not fall until 2075.
- Hutchinson participated in roundtable discussions on the sub–two-hour marathon for Outside and FiveThirtyEight.
- Read about Nike’s new Vaporfly 4% in Runner’s World, Wired, the Science of Sport, and the New York Times.
- The Journal of Applied Physiology’s 2011 paper “The Two-Hour Marathon: Who and When?”
- A 1991 paper by the Mayo Clinic’s Michael J. Joyner concluded that the physiological limit for the marathon is 1:57:58.
- Nike’s Breaking2 attempt is scheduled to take place on a Formula One track in Monza, Italy, in early May.
- Stefan discussed John Kelly’s finish and the brutality of the Barkley Marathons on Hang Up and Listen last week.
- Read about Kelly’s prior race experience on his website.
- Kelly was the lone finisher of this year’s Barkley.
- Kelly’s race report after his Barkley Marathons finish.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Braces:
Greg’s Brace: An Arsenal optimist’s Champions League hopes.
Stefan’s Brace: An etymological history of “stick to sports.”
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Greg talk about the life and recent death of Aaron Hernandez.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Adam Willis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.