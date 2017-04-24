Is Nike’s Upcoming Attempt to Break the Two-Hour Marathon a Marketing Gimmick?

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Greg Howard by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and special guest Greg Howard of the New York Times are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz to talk about a slew of storylines in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Alex Hutchinson of Runner’s World discusses Nike’s controversial upcoming attempt to engineer the first sub–two-hour marathon. Finally, Stefan interviews John Kelly, the lone finisher of this year’s grueling Barkley Marathons.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Braces:

Greg’s Brace: An Arsenal optimist’s Champions League hopes.

Stefan’s Brace: An etymological history of “stick to sports.”

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Greg talk about the life and recent death of Aaron Hernandez.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.