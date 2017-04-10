Can Major League Baseball Survive Without Its Own LeBron James?

Hang Up and Listen: The No Rest for the Winners Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Sergio Garcia, Russell Westbrook, the return of baseball, and One and Not Done.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Jim Newell to talk about Sergio Garcia’s long-awaited win at the Masters. ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh also joins to weigh in on Russell Westbrook’s triple-double records and the NBA’s issues with players resting during the regular season. Meg Rowley of Baseball Prospectus comes on to discuss whether there needs to be a “face of baseball.” Finally, Jonathan Hock comes on for a conversation about One and Not Done, his new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on University of Kentucky coach John Calipari.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.
- Sergio Garcia won the Masters in a sudden-death playoff.
- Garcia’s first major win was a long time coming, ending his 74-tournament, 18-year pursuit.
- Garcia was heralded as the challenger to Tiger Woods after a sensational second-place finish at the 1999 PGA Championship.
- Garcia proved himself wrong this weekend after stating in 2012 that he was “not good enough” to win any major.
- Follow Tom Haberstroh on Twitter.
- ESPN the Magazine called this year’s NBA MVP debate “the most analytically correct” of all time.
- With a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Sunday night, Russell Westbrook ended the Denver Nuggets’ playoff hopes and notched his third career 50-point triple-double.
- Read FiveThirtyEight’s MVP case for James Harden, CBS Sports’ case for Kawhi Leonard, and the Ringer’s case for Russell Westbrook.
- Haberstroh’s ESPN article on the NBA’s “DNP-REST” problem and the controversy around the 82-game season.
- The New York Times on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s opposition to resting players.
- Follow Meg Rowley on Twitter.
- Meg’s Baseball Prospectus article on the facelessness of baseball.
- Last month, the New York Times compiled reporter and reader suggestions for how to fix baseball.
- Russell Carleton of Baseball Prospectus on how to solve baseball’s pace-of-play issues.
- Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced a list of minor rule changes geared at speeding up the game.
- Debates over baseball’s entertainment value coincide with the sport’s home run and strikeout boom.
- Follow Jonathan Hock on Twitter.
- Watch the trailer for Hock’s new documentary on John Calipari, One and Not Done. Temple coach John Chaney threatened to kill Calipari during a press conference while Calipari was the head coach at the University of Massachusetts.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh have a longer chat with Jonathan Hock about John Calipari’s true nature and the challenges of capturing the Kentucky coach’s personality on film.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Adam Willis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.