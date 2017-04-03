Why a Coach’s Decision at the Women’s Final Four Was So Unconscionable

Hang Up and Listen: The 111–1 Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the men’s and women’s Final Fours and the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and special guest Joel Anderson are joined by Sally Jenkins from the Washington Post to talk about Mississippi State’s historic upset over undefeated UConn at the women’s Final Four and the Bulldogs’ subsequent championship game loss to South Carolina. They also discuss the men’s Final Four, including Gonzaga’s first trip to the title game, and the back-to-back defensive rebounding blunders that ended Oregon’s chances against North Carolina. Finally, they examine the Raiders’ impending move to Las Vegas and ESPN’s recent story on the “Tinderization” of the NBA.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Sally Jenkins on Twitter.
- Mississippi State ended UConn’s 111-game win streak, claiming revenge for a 60-point thrashing in last year’s tournament.
- UConn had a record-setting season in what was expected to be a rebuilding year.
- Sally’s profile of Morgan “LittleBit” William, the 5-foot-5 hero of the Mississippi State–UConn game.
- William got benched in Mississippi State’s title game loss to South Carolina.
- Sally’s article on South Carolina coach Dawn Staley winning her first national title 25 years after losing in the Final Four as Virginia’s star point guard.
- Geno Auriemma drew criticism from many, including his daughter, after he suggested the decline in female coaches is due to a lack of female interest.
- Gonzaga held off South Carolina to advance to its first NCAA title game in program history.
- North Carolina outrebounded Oregon to return to its second straight NCAA final.
- Oregon’s Jordan Bell tearfully took the blame for his team’s loss after he failed to box out North Carolina players two consecutive times in the final seconds.
- Michael Powell’s New York Times article on the lasting stain of North Carolina’s cheating scandal.
- The internet loves to talk about how Roy Williams says “daggum” a lot.
- NFL owners voted last week to approve the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.
- The Vegas move may suggest the NFL is shifting its policy on sports gambling.
- The Wall Street Journal on what the Raiders’ move means for Oakland taxpayers.
- Tom Haberstroh in ESPN the Magazine on the “Tinderization” of the NBA.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Bo Belinskys:
Joel’s Bo Belinsky: TCU, which defeated Georgia Tech to win the NIT title last week, is on the rise thanks to the Horned Frogs’ new head coach Jamie Dixon.
Stefan’s Bo Belinsky: An ode to Nikos Galis, 2017 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, hero of the 1987 European Championships, and Greek basketball legend.
Josh’s Bo Belinsky: After a viewer tip and a retroactively applied penalty cost golfer Lexi Thompson a major, golf needs to review its replay rules.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about the most recent absurd claims by LaVar Ball and the media’s obsession with the basketball dad.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Adam Willis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.