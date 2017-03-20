 March Madness, the World Baseball Classic, and Mike Pesca’s final episode on Hang Up and Listen.

Slate’s Sports Podcast Celebrates Mike Pesca’s Final Episode

March 20 2017 7:08 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The We Love Mike Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on March Madness and the World Baseball Classic. Plus, a celebration of Mike Pesca.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca discuss the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, including Duke’s loss to South Carolina and whether poor seeding contributed to a predictable start to the madness. They also talk about the charm of the World Baseball Classic and Adam Jones’ home-run–robbing catch in the USA’s win over the Dominican Republic. Finally, Josh and Stefan celebrate Mike’s departure from Hang Up and Listen with a game of Pesca Jeopardy!

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lambs:

Mike’s Lamb: Revisiting a few of Mike’s worst sports predictions.

Stefan’s Lamb: Mike claims to be a fan of the Mets, Jets, and Knicks. Is that a betrayal of his Long Island roots?

Josh’s Lamb: Two of Mike’s college friends weigh in on his athletic prowess.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Mike reminisce about Mike’s seven-plus years with the show.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.