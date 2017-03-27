Why the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team’s World Championships Boycott Has Been So Effective

Hang Up and Listen: The Fox Sports 1 Isn’t Fox News Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on March Madness, the U.S. women’s hockey boycott, and Fox Sports 1.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Jane Coaston, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and guest panelist Jane Coaston of MTV News discuss thrilling finishes in the NCAA tournament, the humanity of college basketball players, and how the college hoops sausage gets made. They also talk about the U.S. women’s hockey team’s boycott of the IIHF Women’s World Championships and the widespread support the team has received in its battle with USA Hockey. Finally, Ben Mathis-Lilley joins to discuss his Slate article on Fox Sports 1 and the network’s all-hot-takes-all-the-time business model.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- North Carolina knocked out Kentucky on a thrilling last-second shot to return to its second straight Final Four.
- Florida’s Chris Chiozza received a lot of text messages after he hit a buzzer-beating three to defeat Wisconsin and advance to the Elite Eight.
- After North Carolina’s win, forward Theo Pinson said, “We made a lot of money for the NCAA today.”
- Read about the core of transfer athletes leading Gonzaga into the Final Four in the New York Times and the Gonzaga Bulletin.
- Kentucky one-and-dones De’Aaron Fox and Edrice Adebayo were emotional in the locker room after their loss to North Carolina.
- John Calipari and Roy Williams run their basketball teams with opposing philosophies.
- The New York Times summary of the U.S. women’s hockey boycott.
- USA Hockey has so far failed to recruit replacement players for this week’s world championships.
- CNN Money compares the benefits of American men’s and women’s hockey players.
- The SB Nation affiliate Pension Plan Puppets examines the parallel stories of two USA hockey players from Scottsdale, Arizona, one male and one female.
- The U.S. men’s team may boycott their world championships in May to support the women’s team.
- The women’s hockey debate is drawing comparisons to the similar fight for equal pay in women’s soccer.
- Follow Ben Mathis-Lilley on Twitter.
- Ben’s Slate story on Fox Sports 1.
- The New York Times profiled Fox Sports 1’s Jamie Horowitz last year.
- When Horowitz took over FS1 he said he hoped to make it the Fox News of sports media.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Jane, Stefan, and Josh talk about Colin Kaepernick’s continued unemployment and whether it is a result of his social activism.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Adam Willis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.