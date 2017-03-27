Why the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team’s World Championships Boycott Has Been So Effective

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Jane Coaston, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and guest panelist Jane Coaston of MTV News discuss thrilling finishes in the NCAA tournament, the humanity of college basketball players, and how the college hoops sausage gets made. They also talk about the U.S. women’s hockey team’s boycott of the IIHF Women’s World Championships and the widespread support the team has received in its battle with USA Hockey. Finally, Ben Mathis-Lilley joins to discuss his Slate article on Fox Sports 1 and the network’s all-hot-takes-all-the-time business model.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Jane, Stefan, and Josh talk about Colin Kaepernick’s continued unemployment and whether it is a result of his social activism.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.