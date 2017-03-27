 March Madness, the U.S. women’s hockey boycott, and Fox Sports 1 on Hang Up and Listen.

Why the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team’s World Championships Boycott Has Been So Effective

Why the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team’s World Championships Boycott Has Been So Effective

Slate
Hang Up And Listen
Slate's sports podcast.
March 27 2017 5:41 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Fox Sports 1 Isn’t Fox News Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on March Madness, the U.S. women’s hockey boycott, and Fox Sports 1.

160606_HUAL_PodcastArt_02

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Jane Coaston, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownload Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and guest panelist Jane Coaston of MTV News discuss thrilling finishes in the NCAA tournament, the humanity of college basketball players, and how the college hoops sausage gets made. They also talk about the U.S. women’s hockey team’s boycott of the IIHF Women’s World Championships and the widespread support the team has received in its battle with USA Hockey. Finally, Ben Mathis-Lilley joins to discuss his Slate article on Fox Sports 1 and the network’s all-hot-takes-all-the-time business model.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Jane, Stefan, and Josh talk about Colin Kaepernick’s continued unemployment and whether it is a result of his social activism.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.