In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca discuss March Madness matchups and potential biases in the NCAA selection committee. They also talk about the Cleveland Browns’ innovative trade for Brock Osweiler and the Washington NFL team’s controversial decision to fire general manager Scot McCloughan. Finally, they discuss the Minnesota high school hockey tournament’s “All Hockey Hair Team,” an annual video compilation that ranks the best flows, manes, and salads.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Moose Sherritt Ice Arenas:

Mike’s Moose Sherritt Ice Arena: An endorsement for Cody Decker—pretty good baseball player, excellent baseball humorist.

Stefan’s Moose Sherritt Ice Arena: The No. 1 seeds for this year’s Name of the Year bracket are Kobe Buffalomeat, Marmaduke Trebilcock, Chardonnay Pantastico, and Quindarious Monday.

Josh’s Moose Sherritt Ice Arena: German soccer players Mario Götze and Marco Reus have a bromance so strong it has inspired a celebrity couple name (Götzeus) and erotic fan fiction.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Mike talk about the best strategies for watching the NCAA tournament and Josh’s decision not to fill out a bracket.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.