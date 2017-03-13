In 2017, Have Athletes Reached Their Peak Hair Potential?

Hang Up and Listen: The Unlimited Salad Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on March Madness, NFL free agency, and high school hockey hair.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca discuss March Madness matchups and potential biases in the NCAA selection committee. They also talk about the Cleveland Browns’ innovative trade for Brock Osweiler and the Washington NFL team’s controversial decision to fire general manager Scot McCloughan. Finally, they discuss the Minnesota high school hockey tournament’s “All Hockey Hair Team,” an annual video compilation that ranks the best flows, manes, and salads.
- You should pick Gonzaga to win your NCAA pool.
- In Slate, Ken Pomeroy says the NCAA stacks the deck against small schools like Illinois State.
- Duke is favored to take home the trophy, according to Vegas odds.
- FiveThirtyEight says that the No. 1 seeds have a hard road ahead.
- Northwestern qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
- Bill Barnwell breaks down the Brock Osweiler trade for ESPN.
- Barnwell recommended a similar trade between the Browns and Texans last year.
- ESPN explains why the trade was legal.
- The Ringer’s Kevin Clark writes that the Browns are bringing Sam Hinkie’s “Process” to the NFL.
- The Washington Post’s anonymously sourced report about the Washington NFL team’s decision to fire general manager Scot McCloughan.
- Deadspin blasts the team and the Washington Post for the McCloughan situation.
- John King’s 2016 and 2017 “All Hockey Hair Team” videos.
- The Wall Street Journal on King’s videos and the opposition from tournament officials.
- ESPN’s 2016 documentary short on King’s hockey-hair videos.
- Last week, the Yankees forced prospect Clint Frazier to comply with the team’s strict hair code, citing his long red hair as a distraction.
Mike’s Moose Sherritt Ice Arena: An endorsement for Cody Decker—pretty good baseball player, excellent baseball humorist.
Stefan’s Moose Sherritt Ice Arena: The No. 1 seeds for this year’s Name of the Year bracket are Kobe Buffalomeat, Marmaduke Trebilcock, Chardonnay Pantastico, and Quindarious Monday.
Josh’s Moose Sherritt Ice Arena: German soccer players Mario Götze and Marco Reus have a bromance so strong it has inspired a celebrity couple name (Götzeus) and erotic fan fiction.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Mike talk about the best strategies for watching the NCAA tournament and Josh’s decision not to fill out a bracket.
