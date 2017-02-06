Was Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Performance Fueled by Love or Rage?

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca discuss the New England Patriots’ epic comeback win in Super Bowl LI and the Atlanta Falcons’ astounding collapse. Charles P. Pierce, the author of Moving the Chains: Tom Brady and The Pursuit of Everything, joins to discuss Brady’s politics and the ethics of cheering for the Patriots. Finally, SB Nation’s Spencer Hall comes on to diagnose the Falcons’ fan base and explains why blowing a 25-point lead was quintessentially Atlanta.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Xplosions:

Mike’s Xplosion: Craig James quoting Snoop Dogg was the real Bowling Green massacre.

Stefan’s Xplosion: The much-praised Buffalo News story on retired NFL kicker Björn Nittmo is bad journalism.

Josh’s Xplosion: A few potential titles for Stefan’s imaginary XFL book.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Mike debate who had the greatest title comeback of the year, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Cubs, or New England Patriots.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.