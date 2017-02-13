Are Cupcakes the Weirdest Symbol of Fan Anger in Sports History?

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Josh Levin, Mike Pesca, and Dan Steinberg by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin, Mike Pesca, and special guest Dan Steinberg discuss the New England Patriots players who will be sitting out their team’s trip to the White House and whether White House visits still make sense in the age of Trump. They also talk about Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City, where he was met with a chorus of boos and an abundance of cupcakes, and the kerfuffle between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and ex-player Charles Oakley. Finally, Kyle Allen, the basketball coach for the Pine City High School Dragons, joins to discuss his radical effort to eradicate midrange shots from his team’s arsenal.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Spuddies:

Mike’s Spuddy: Swen Nater was a student of Bill Walton and the second-best Dutch basketball player of all time.

Josh’s Spuddy: Vladimir Petrov is Pine City, Minnesota’s resident Soviet wrestler.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Dan discuss the actually pretty good Washington Wizards and the forboding success of the Washington Capitals.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.