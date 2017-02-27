Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca discuss the Moonlight–La La Land mistake at the Oscars and potential sports parallels. They also talk about whether Shaquille O’Neal’s incessant taunting of the blooper-laden JaVale McGee is cyberbullying. Finally, Ken Early of the Irish Times joins the show to discuss defending Premier League champion Leicester City’s fall from glory, the team’s decision to fire manager Claudio Ranieri, and how the squad can avoid relegation.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Irma la Douces:

Mike’s Irma la Douce: The New Orleans Pelicans now have two of the NBA’s best big men, and Mike is investing.

Stefan’s Irma la Douce: Mike Noren draws one cartoon baseball card a night and hopes to create a likeness for every great baseball player who isn’t enshrined in Cooperstown.

Josh’s Irma la Douce: An investigation into Adrian Moore, who achieved internet fame in 2010 for dunking a basketball at age 11.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Mike discuss Major League Baseball’s move to automatic intentional walks and other strategies for speeding up the sport.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Adam Willis.