Hang Up and Listen: The Stick to the Oscars Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on sports and the Academy Awards mishap, “Shaqtin’ a Fool,” and Leicester City.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca discuss the Moonlight–La La Land mistake at the Oscars and potential sports parallels. They also talk about whether Shaquille O’Neal’s incessant taunting of the blooper-laden JaVale McGee is cyberbullying. Finally, Ken Early of the Irish Times joins the show to discuss defending Premier League champion Leicester City’s fall from glory, the team’s decision to fire manager Claudio Ranieri, and how the squad can avoid relegation.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- An envelope mix-up at the Oscars resulted in awkwardness and confusion as temporary Best Picture winner La La Land lost out to Moonlight.
- The Oscars mishap was reminiscent of Steve Harvey’s 2015 Miss Universe gaffe.
- Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were not the first to announce the wrong winner at the Academy Awards. Sammy Davis Jr. made a similar mistake in 1964.
- A controversial decision at the end of the USA-USSR clash in the gold medal basketball game of the 1972 Munich Olympics has left the American players denying the outcome ever since.
- In 2016, the NCAA informed South Carolina that it had qualified for the NCAA Tournament, then admitted its mistake 10 minutes later.
- LSU’s football team experienced a Moonlight moment in 2010 and a La La Land moment in 2016.
- The result of a football playoff game between Illinois high schools Fenwick and Plainfield North, previously discussed on HUAL, was reversed on a controversial call.
- Watch all of JaVale McGee’s appearances on “Shaqtin’ a Fool” from 2011 to 2016.
- Jesse Washington breaks down the Shaquille O’Neal–JaVale McGee feud on the Undefeated.
- The Twitter war between O’Neal and McGee dates back to January.
- Golden State asked Turner Sports to intervene in the conflict.
- Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr have all come to McGee’s defense.
- The moms of both O’Neal and McGee have gotten involved.
- Jon Ronson’s book So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed.
- Follow Ken Early on Twitter and listen to his podcast, Second Captains.
- Ken’s article on the decline of Leicester City in the Irish Times.
- Joshua Robinson’s Wall Street Journal piece on how Leicester “defied 5000-1 odds and crashed back to earth so quickly.”
- The Wall Street Journal’s report on Leicester firing manager Claudio Ranieri.
- This may be the tightest relegation race in history of the Premier League.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Irma la Douces:
Mike’s Irma la Douce: The New Orleans Pelicans now have two of the NBA’s best big men, and Mike is investing.
Stefan’s Irma la Douce: Mike Noren draws one cartoon baseball card a night and hopes to create a likeness for every great baseball player who isn’t enshrined in Cooperstown.
Josh’s Irma la Douce: An investigation into Adrian Moore, who achieved internet fame in 2010 for dunking a basketball at age 11.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Mike discuss Major League Baseball’s move to automatic intentional walks and other strategies for speeding up the sport.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Adam Willis.
