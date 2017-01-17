Mike Tomlin’s Live-Streamed Rant Was Better Than Any Official NFL Broadcast

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Nate Jackson, and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and special guest Nate Jackson talk about the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys, Antonio Brown live-streaming his coach’s postgame remarks, and other news from the NFL playoffs. They also talk with agent Don Yee about his new venture, Pac Pro Football, and whether it can become a legitimate minor league for the NFL and an alternative to the unpaid labor of college football. And ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss joins the show to assess the Golden State Warriors’ blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and where the Warriors are at the halfway point of the NBA season.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly two jet all gos:

Nate’s two jet all go: Pro football players shouldn’t feel lucky to play in Thursday night games or to do anything else associated with the NFL.

Stefan’s two jet all go: I took beta blockers during a Scrabble tournament. Am I a drug cheat?

Josh’s two jet all go: The 1967 Baltimore Colts went 11–1–2 and didn’t make the playoffs. Huh?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Nate Jackson discuss their time together on the 2006 Denver Broncos, the source material for Stefan’s book A Few Seconds of Panic. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Mickey Capper and Efim Shapiro.