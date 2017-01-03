How Averaging a Triple-Double Compares to Other Great Feats in Sports History

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Bryan Curtis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Mike Pesca are joined by Bryan Curtis of the Ringer to discuss the college football playoffs, the alleged meaninglessness of other bowl games, and the decisions by Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey to sit out the postseason. They also discuss the quarterback crisis in the NFL playoffs and the firing of San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly, and they’re joined by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to examine the NBA’s sudden surge in triple-doubles.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jerek Dieters:

Mike’s Jerek Dieter: On Jason Chaffetz’s tenure as a college football kicker.

Bryan’s Jerek Dieter: Lane Kiffin is an incompetent scoundrel.

Josh’s Jerek Dieter: College football players love this recliner.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Josh, Mike, and Bryan talk about Brent Musburger’s execrable comments about Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Efim Shapiro.