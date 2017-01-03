How Averaging a Triple-Double Compares to Other Great Feats in Sports History

Hang Up and Listen: The Triple-Double Entendre Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the college football playoffs, bad NFL quarterbacks, and triple-doubles.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Mike Pesca are joined by Bryan Curtis of the Ringer to discuss the college football playoffs, the alleged meaninglessness of other bowl games, and the decisions by Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey to sit out the postseason. They also discuss the quarterback crisis in the NFL playoffs and the firing of San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly, and they’re joined by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to examine the NBA’s sudden surge in triple-doubles.
