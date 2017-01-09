Should ESPN’s Chris Berman Be Celebrated or Reviled?

Hang Up and Listen: The Gitanic Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Odell Beckham’s boat trip, Chris Berman, and darts.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca talk about the New York Giants’ playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, and the postgame conversation about Odell Beckham’s pregame boat trip. They also discuss the legacy of ESPN’s Chris Berman and the 2017 World Darts Championship.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after the New York Giants’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.
- Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel on the conversation about the conversation about Beckham’s pre-game boat trip.
- An analysis of the Giants’ boat photo.
- The New York tabloid headlines: “Ship Wrecked” and “Abandon Ship!”
- Beckham and his teammates warmed up shirtless in frigid Green Bay.
- Vince Carter went to his college graduation during the 2001 NBA Playoffs and Michael Jordan went to an Atlantic City casino during a 1993 playoff series.
- Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch on Chris Berman’s semi-retirement from ESPN.
- Scott Van Pelt’s valedictory interview with Berman.
- A list of Berman’s nicknames.
- Charles P. Pierce’s 2004 SI piece on Berman.
- A critique of Berman’s amazing quote about the ESPN show Playmakers.
- Berman did a very bad job calling a Monday Night Football game in 2015.
- Michael van Gerwen won the 2017 World Darts Championship.
- The New York Times’ profile on van Gerwen, the “Michael Jordan of darts.”
- A collection of great moments from the World Darts Championship.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly oches:
Mike’s oche: how to get Meryl Streep interested in mixed martial arts.
Stefan’s oche: Dumpster fire is the American Dialect Society’s word of the year. What’s the sports word of the year?
Josh’s oche: Does Melvin Mora have quintuplets or sextuplets?
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Mike discuss their favorite bar games, including pool, shuffleboard, and Skee-Ball. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
