Why Are NFL Color Rush Uniforms So Awful?
They’re truly an abomination.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Monday’s edition of Hang Up and Listen, hosts Mike Pesca and Stefan Fatsis discuss their dislike of the NFL color rush uniforms.
Do Mike and Stefan have any favorites, or are they all an abomination? Which colors are the absolute worst? And how do these “footie pajamas” pull viewers out of the game?
Plus, what are the subtleties that make these uniforms extra awful?
