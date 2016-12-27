 Hang Up and Listen on Leicester City, the Bennett brothers, and Zelmo Beaty.

The Bennett Brothers Are the Stars the NFL Needs

Dec. 27 2016 9:55 AM

Hang Up and Listen: The Legends of HUAL Edition

Slate’s sports podcast checks back in with its favorite guests of 2016.

In a special year-end edition of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca talk with their favorite guests of 2016. First, they’re joined by Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury to talk about his crazy year covering Premier League champions Leicester City. They then speak with ESPN’s Mina Kimes about her profile of Martellus and Michael Bennett. Finally, they speak with Ann Beaty, the widow of basketball Hall of Famer and Hang Up and Listen icon Zelmo Beaty.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Mike revisit their favorite stories and segments of the year. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.