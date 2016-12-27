The Bennett Brothers Are the Stars the NFL Needs

Hang Up and Listen: The Legends of HUAL Edition
Slate’s sports podcast checks back in with its favorite guests of 2016.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In a special year-end edition of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca talk with their favorite guests of 2016. First, they’re joined by Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury to talk about his crazy year covering Premier League champions Leicester City. They then speak with ESPN’s Mina Kimes about her profile of Martellus and Michael Bennett. Finally, they speak with Ann Beaty, the widow of basketball Hall of Famer and Hang Up and Listen icon Zelmo Beaty.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Rob Tanner appeared on Hang Up and Listen in February and again in May.
- Tanner’s book 5000–1 covered Leicester City’s miraculous season.
- In Slate, Eric Betts explained Leicester’s improbable rise to Premier League supremacy.
- The Mirror called Leicester “the worst Premier League champions in history.”
- Listen to Mina Kimes’ appearances on Hang Up and Listen and follow Mina on Twitter.
- Mina’s story for ESPN the Magazine, “The Bennett Brothers vs. Everyone.”
- ESPN aggregated the best quotes from Mina’s story.
- Ann Beaty appeared on Hang Up and Listen in September.
- Zelmo Beaty was a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2016.
- The article “Ann Beaty’s Savvy Keeps Big Z Minding Ps and Qs.” (Requires newspapers.com subscription.)
- Stefan’s 2013 Slate obituary for Zelmo.
- The 2011 episode of Hang Up and Listen in which Zaid Abdul-Aziz said we should remember Zelmo Beaty.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Mike revisit their favorite stories and segments of the year. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Mickey Capper.
Our intern is Shane Monaghan.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.