The Bennett Brothers Are the Stars the NFL Needs

In a special year-end edition of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Pesca talk with their favorite guests of 2016. First, they’re joined by Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury to talk about his crazy year covering Premier League champions Leicester City. They then speak with ESPN’s Mina Kimes about her profile of Martellus and Michael Bennett. Finally, they speak with Ann Beaty, the widow of basketball Hall of Famer and Hang Up and Listen icon Zelmo Beaty.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Podcast production and edit by Mickey Capper.

Our intern is Shane Monaghan.