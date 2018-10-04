The Sitting President Gets Angriest When He’s Standing (You Know, Like at Campaign Rallies)

Sitting President, Standing Anger
Donald Trump’s rhetoric is at its worst when he’s up on two feet. Case in point: his attack on Christine Blasey Ford.
On The Gist, the hippocampus has its moment.
Tom Arnold believes incriminating tapes of Donald Trump are out there, and he wants to find them. In his new series for Viceland, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, he’s looking for anything from more Access Hollywood obscenities to the infamous pee tape. But would publishing any of these actually change anything about politics today?
In the Spiel, the rhetoric of “sitting Trump” versus “standing Trump.”
