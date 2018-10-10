The Jamal Khashoggi Affair Is Saudi Arabia’s Biggest P.R. Problem. But What About Its War in Yemen?

Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, should we continue to trust Facebook with our data?

Saudi Arabia’s disastrous war with rebel tribes in Yemen is 3½ years deep, as is America’s support for it. Michael Knights, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, details the kingdom’s goals: stopping the missile attacks sailing in from Yemen, restoring the country’s ousted leaders, and countering the rebels’ biggest ally, Iran.

In the Spiel, the disappearance of abortion providers, the rise of crisis pregnancy centers, and what Google can do about it.

