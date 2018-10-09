 Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick on Brett Kavanaugh and the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

As Brett Kavanaugh Wins, What Does the Supreme Court Lose?

Oct. 9 2018 9:00 PM

Guarding the Court

Could Brett Kavanaugh’s ascension change the Supreme Court itself?

A demonstrator protests against the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday.

Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, it would be cynical to view the Supreme Court as illegitimate.

Brett Kavanaugh has done it. But how will the other members of the Supreme Court treat him? And does his promotion affect the American people’s faith in the nation’s highest court? Slate’s courts correspondent Dahlia Lithwick joins us to discuss.

In the Spiel, back in the private sector, Nikki Haley can look forward to making Hope Hicks–level money (which, incredibly, is a lot of money).

