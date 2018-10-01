The Victimization of Social Justice

College-Aged Coddling
Are we being too careful with the feelings of college students?
On The Gist, guest host John McWhorter considers campus safe spaces.
In the past few years, college campuses have been shifting away from havens for free speech to safe spaces that bar divisive speakers from campus. But is this the right move, or are we damaging the growth of college students by creating these spaces rather than offering intellectual challenges. Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt explore this in their new book The Coddling of the American Mind. Lukianoff joins us on the Gist to discuss.
In the Spiel, are the new models of protest a useful continuation of the civil rights movement?
