Here’s How Mueller Could Seek to Indict Trump

Mueller on the Mind
Star attorney Neal Katyal thinks Robert Mueller’s investigation will end in “fireworks”—and knows exactly what those might look like.
On The Gist, Beto O’Rourke has the momentum but also a mountain to climb.
In the interview, Neal Katyal has argued 37 cases before the Supreme Court, and (better yet!) joined Mike Pesca on stage at Slate Day in Austin, Texas. Our condensed version of the interview covers the implications of a confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, why Robert Mueller “will have the last laugh” when it comes to taking on Trump, and what the indictment of a sitting U.S. president would look like.
In the Spiel, what mothers of sons have to say about Kavanaugh.
