 Attorney Neal Katyal on Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court, and how Mueller might be able to indict president Trump.

Here’s How Mueller Could Seek to Indict Trump

Oct. 2 2018 9:30 PM

Mueller on the Mind

Star attorney Neal Katyal thinks Robert Mueller’s investigation will end in “fireworks”—and knows exactly what those might look like.

Getty-resized-katyal
Neal Katyal at Neil Gorsuch’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington on March 20, 2017.

Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, Beto O’Rourke has the momentum but also a mountain to climb.

In the interview, Neal Katyal has argued 37 cases before the Supreme Court, and (better yet!) joined Mike Pesca on stage at Slate Day in Austin, Texas. Our condensed version of the interview covers the implications of a confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, why Robert Mueller “will have the last laugh” when it comes to taking on Trump, and what the indictment of a sitting U.S. president would look like.

In the Spiel, what mothers of sons have to say about Kavanaugh.

