Derek Black Was Supposed to Be the Next David Duke. Then He Went to College.

Losing Hate
Derek Black was heir apparent to America’s white nationalist movement. Then he went to college.
On The Gist, the Kavanaugh hearing.
By all accounts, Derek Black was supposed to become the next David Duke. He was the man’s godson, after all, and his father, Don Black, had founded Stormfront, the world’s first and biggest white nationalist website. But then Derek went to New College of Florida, where—as told by the Washington Post’s Eli Saslow—he was shunned by many of his peers for his racist views, and embraced by a few despite them. Saslow’s book is Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist.
In the Spiel, more on the Kavanaugh hearing, and Trump’s continuing belief that 52 percent of women voted for him.
