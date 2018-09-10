 Sadia Afroz on what stylometry can tell us about the New York Times’ anonymous op-ed.

“Lodestar” Might Smack of Pencian Prose, but Stylometry Is a Little More Complicated Than That

Sept. 10 2018 10:36 PM

Stylometry for Dummies

What prose analysis can (and can’t) tell us about that infamous New York Times op-ed.

Analyzing prose is a complex science.

Johnny Eggitt/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, are we having a national crisis?

The New York Times’ publication of an anonymous op-ed has sparked rounds of speculation as to who’s behind it—and the deep-state trappings it describes. Some see the word “lodestar” as signature Mike Pence, but as Sadia Afroz explains, stylometry—the analysis of prose to uncover its author’s identity—is a little more complicated than looking at individual words. Afroz is a senior research scientist at the International Computer Science Institute.

In the Spiel, Serena Williams, sexism, and double standards.

