“Lodestar” Might Smack of Pencian Prose, but Stylometry Is a Little More Complicated Than That

Stylometry for Dummies
What prose analysis can (and can’t) tell us about that infamous New York Times op-ed.
The New York Times’ publication of an anonymous op-ed has sparked rounds of speculation as to who’s behind it—and the deep-state trappings it describes. Some see the word “lodestar” as signature Mike Pence, but as Sadia Afroz explains, stylometry—the analysis of prose to uncover its author’s identity—is a little more complicated than looking at individual words. Afroz is a senior research scientist at the International Computer Science Institute.
