Why South Africa’s President Has to Pay Land Reform Lip Service

South Africa’s “white genocide” isn’t happening. One of the myth’s catalysts—farmland redistribution—might not either.
On The Gist, Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation is all but certain.
A recent Donald Trump tweet gave credence to a bogus (and dangerous) claim: that South Africa’s white farmers are the first targets in a looming genocide. Quartz reporter Lynsey Chutel has the actual statistics, as well as the political context—land reform—that pushed white nationalists into embracing victimhood in the first place.
In the Spiel, a roundup of the minor scandals that broke over Labor Day weekend.
