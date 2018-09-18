 Ozy.com reporter Nick Fouriezos on Stacey Abrams and political candidates in debt.

Debt Comes for Everyone. Even Those of Us Running for Office.

Sept. 18 2018 8:22 PM

Owe Me the Money

Americans are in debt, and so are many of the candidates hoping to represent them. Case in point: Georgia’s Stacey Abrams.

Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on the night of her Democratic primary victory on May 22 in Atlanta.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

On The Gist, taking issue with the sloppy headlines about the support (or lack thereof) for Brett Kavanaugh.

In the interview, Stacey Abrams’ run for governor in Georgia has been criticized because of her huge outstanding debt. That got Ozy.com reporter Nick Fouriezos wondering how much political candidates typically owe as they run for office. He dug into the finances of 396 political candidates to see how much they owed, and to whom.

In the Spiel, a presidential penis prognostic. You’re welcome.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

