Debt Comes for Everyone. Even Those of Us Running for Office.

Owe Me the Money
Americans are in debt, and so are many of the candidates hoping to represent them. Case in point: Georgia’s Stacey Abrams.
On The Gist, taking issue with the sloppy headlines about the support (or lack thereof) for Brett Kavanaugh.
In the interview, Stacey Abrams’ run for governor in Georgia has been criticized because of her huge outstanding debt. That got Ozy.com reporter Nick Fouriezos wondering how much political candidates typically owe as they run for office. He dug into the finances of 396 political candidates to see how much they owed, and to whom.
In the Spiel, a presidential penis prognostic. You’re welcome.
