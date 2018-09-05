The Richness of Lake Success

Hedging Your Bets With Lake Success
Gary Shteyngart’s new novel is all about hedge funds and traveling across America by bus.
Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Bob Woodward’s good intentions.
Wealth and road trips are two of America’s favorite obsessions. In his new novel, Lake Success, Gary Shteyngart explores these themes through the story of a hedge fund manager who, after a crisis, takes a trip across the country by bus. Shteyngart joins us today to discuss his research on Wall Street, the concept of privilege, and his trips on Greyhound busses.
In the Spiel, Gwyneth Paltrow and jade eggs.
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.