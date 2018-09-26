 Nicole Holofcener on her new film (now on Netflix), The Land of Steady Habits.

The Self-Assured Strength of Nicole Holofcener

The Self-Assured Strength of Nicole Holofcener

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Sept. 26 2018 8:16 PM

The Land of Steady Filmmaking

Nicole Holofcener isn’t prolific. She’s particular.

Thomas Mann, Nicole Holofcener, and Ben Mendelsohn.
Nicole Holofcener with Thomas Mann and Ben Mendelsohn at the Land of Steady Habitspremiere on Sept. 12 in Toronto.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Netflix

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

gist_dailyemails

On The Gist, the GOP hired a woman!

Nicole Holofcener’s films have centered women for more than two decades, but her latest one, The Land of Steady Habits, focuses on a man’s tumultuous story arc. She joins us to talk about adaptations (it was a novel before Holofcener made it into a movie), the slow and deliberate process of directing, and why she hates hearing people chew. The Land of Steady Habits is now on Netflix.

In the Spiel, Kavanaugh’s three accusers tell different stories, but many Republican senators are somehow dismissing them all.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.