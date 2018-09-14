What Do Democratic Socialists Want? We Asked Their National Director.

Democratic Socialists of America, for the Win?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have scary values to conservatives. But to the DSA’s national director, she’s a moderate.
Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, Vladimir Putin, RT, and the Salisbury poisoning.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have scary values to conservatives. But to the national director of the Democratic Socialists of America, she’s a moderate. Maria Svart calls the DSA a “big tent organization,” meaning it makes room for everything from AOC’s Scandinavian-style social policies to the more radical workforce ownership of businesses.
In the Spiel, the end of primary season.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.