What Do Democratic Socialists Want? We Asked Their National Director.

On The Gist, Vladimir Putin, RT, and the Salisbury poisoning.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have scary values to conservatives. But to the national director of the Democratic Socialists of America, she’s a moderate. Maria Svart calls the DSA a “big tent organization,” meaning it makes room for everything from AOC’s Scandinavian-style social policies to the more radical workforce ownership of businesses.

In the Spiel, the end of primary season.

