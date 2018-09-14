What Do Democratic Socialists Want? We Asked Their National Director.

 Maria Svart, national director of the Democratic Socialists of America, on Scandinavian-style policies and workplace ownership.

The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Sept. 14 2018 8:23 PM

Democratic Socialists of America, for the Win?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have scary values to conservatives. But to the DSA’s national director, she’s a moderate.

resized-Maria-Svart-DSA-rally
The Democratic Socialists of America at the People’s Climate March in New York City on Sept. 21, 2014.

Kira Simon-Kennedy

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Vladimir Putin, RT, and the Salisbury poisoning.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have scary values to conservatives. But to the national director of the Democratic Socialists of America, she’s a moderate. Maria Svart calls the DSA a “big tent organization,” meaning it makes room for everything from AOC’s Scandinavian-style social policies to the more radical workforce ownership of businesses.

In the Spiel, the end of primary season.

