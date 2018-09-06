One Way to Save the Pentagon Money? Get Kicked Off Its Payroll.

Impossible Job Demands? You’re Fired.
The Pentagon’s third-in-command is reportedly losing his job. It was basically an undoable one.
On The Gist, Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.
The Pentagon’s third-in-command is reportedly losing his job, and it’s hardly making news. As the Defense Department’s first-ever chief management officer, John Gibson is in charge of saving billions of dollars for reinvestment. He’s to be fired because of a reported “lack of performance,” but Defense News’ Aaron Mehta says the task was nearly impossible in the first place.
In the Spiel, who really wrote that New York Times op-ed?
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.