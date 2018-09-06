 Jim Mattis is reportedly firing the Pentagon’s first chief management officer, John Gibson.

One Way to Save the Pentagon Money? Get Kicked Off Its Payroll.

Sept. 6 2018 7:38 PM

Impossible Job Demands? You’re Fired.

The Pentagon’s third-in-command is reportedly losing his job. It was basically an undoable one.

The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, as seen in 2011.

On The Gist, Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

The Pentagon’s third-in-command is reportedly losing his job, and it’s hardly making news. As the Defense Department’s first-ever chief management officer, John Gibson is in charge of saving billions of dollars for reinvestment. He’s to be fired because of a reported “lack of performance,” but Defense News’ Aaron Mehta says the task was nearly impossible in the first place.

In the Spiel, who really wrote that New York Times op-ed?

