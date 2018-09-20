Podcasts Are in Jeopardy

What Is … a Podcast, Alex?
Jeopardy finally had its first podcast category.
On The Gist, Christine Blasey Ford deserves a hearing on her own terms, and that’s all we can say for now.
Bert Kreischer is a comic who started out as just the biggest college partier in America according to Rolling Stone magazine in 1997. Since then he’s been grappling with fame, how much of his own life to use for comedy, and the way his father shamed him into doing stand-up comedy. Kreischer’s new special on Netflix is Secret Time.
In the Spiel, Jeopardy finally notices podcasts.
