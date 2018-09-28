Brett Kavanaugh, Conspiracy Theorist

The Kavanaugh Conspiracy
How Brett Kavanaugh perpetuated the conspiracy of a Democratic hit job.
On The Gist, guest host Isaac Butler talks about all the news we forgot about thanks to the Kavanaugh hearing.
The Constitution is a sacred text in America, but should it be? Heidi Schreck’s play What the Constitution Means to Me tackles that question through her high school experience of giving speeches about the Constitution to put herself through college. Today, she and her director, Oliver Butler, join us to discuss the fresh importance of the play, what sort of impact the Constitution has on women, and what can be drawn from a theatrical analysis of the Kavanaugh hearing. What the Constitution Means to Me is running at the New York Theatre Workshop through Oct. 28.
In the Spiel, Butler considers the nature of conspiracy theories in America and what Kavanaugh has made us forget.
