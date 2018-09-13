The Trump Administration Is Paying the Price for Family Separations at the Border

The Settlement President
Donald Trump’s settlements often used to right interpersonal wrongs. Now they involve hundreds of asylum-seekers.
On The Gist, John Hockenberry’s piece in Harper’s.
Donald Trump is no stranger to settlements, and the latest of these come between his administration and hundreds of asylum-seekers. They were rejected after making their cases under the duress of being separated from their children … or their parents. “How are the kids supposed to say why they fear persecution? Try having that conversation with a 4-year-old,” says Margo Schlanger, who headed the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties under Obama. If approved by the court, the settlement would give the migrants a second chance to apply for asylum.
In the Spiel, impeachment.
