Ethan Hawke Isn’t Cool, He’s Earnest

Sept. 17 2018 8:10 PM

Ethan Hawke’s Earnest Art

Why he loves making movies that matter, not just ones that make money.

Ethan Hawke speaking at Rockefellers on Aug. 12 in Houston.

On The Gist, Hurricane Florence.

Ethan Hawke has stunned us with his earnest, moving performances on-screen, but he’s also a talent behind the camera. His new directorial feature Blaze explores the life and love of the largely forgotten musician Blaze Foley. He joins us to talk filmmaking, the difficulty of music, comic book movies, and why we should appreciate criticism from our elders. Blaze premieres nationwide on Sept. 21.

In the Spiel, the allegations of Kavanaugh’s sexual assault.

