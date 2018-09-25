Life Imitates Art. Bo Burnham Imitates Middle School Vlogs.

Linda Kallerus

On The Gist, Trump gets laughs at the United Nations.

After a few eccentric comedy specials, Bo Burnham next turned to his sympathy for the anxieties of middle school girls, and made a movie. If Eighth Grade (starring Elsie Fisher) seems to imitate life so well, it’s because Burnham watched hundreds of vlogs made by today’s junior high generation.

In the Spiel, standards of proof in the Kavanaugh case.

