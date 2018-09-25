 Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher on the making of Eighth Grade.

Life Imitates Art. Bo Burnham Imitates Middle School Vlogs.

Sept. 25 2018 8:32 PM

Generation Anxiety

In Eighth Grade, the portrait of a middle school girl (Elsie Fisher) by the quarter-life guy (Bo Burnham) who gets it.

Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher on the set of Eighth Grade.

Linda Kallerus

On The Gist, Trump gets laughs at the United Nations.

After a few eccentric comedy specials, Bo Burnham next turned to his sympathy for the anxieties of middle school girls, and made a movie. If Eighth Grade (starring Elsie Fisher) seems to imitate life so well, it’s because Burnham watched hundreds of vlogs made by today’s junior high generation.

In the Spiel, standards of proof in the Kavanaugh case.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.