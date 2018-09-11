Four Years After Michael Brown, It’s Still Too Easy for Police to Draw Their Guns

DeRay Mckesson Makes the Case for Hope
But it means making systemic changes to policing in America.
The 2014 shooting of Michael Brown upheaved many things in the U.S., including the career of DeRay Mckesson, who quit his job as an educator to become a full-time activist. Now he uses his podcast Pod Save the People as a national platform to speak out against police violence and highlight news that flies under the radar. Mckesson’s new memoir is On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope.
