 Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson on his new memoir, On the Other Side of Freedom.

Four Years After Michael Brown, It’s Still Too Easy for Police to Draw Their Guns

Sept. 11 2018 8:34 PM

DeRay Mckesson Makes the Case for Hope

But it means making systemic changes to policing in America.

DeRay Mckesson participates in a panel discussion in San Francisco on June 6, 2017.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

On The Gist, Mike is thinking he’ll vote Andrew Cuomo—but he’s open to you changing his mind.

The 2014 shooting of Michael Brown upheaved many things in the U.S., including the career of DeRay Mckesson, who quit his job as an educator to become a full-time activist. Now he uses his podcast Pod Save the People as a national platform to speak out against police violence and highlight news that flies under the radar. Mckesson’s new memoir is On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope.

In the Spiel, want to feel less anxious? Put the phone down.

