Why Exciting Politicians—and Philosophies—Always Beat the Merely Good Ones

On The Gist, Lincoln, Kennedy, and Lincoln Kennedy could all speak better than President Trump.

If you’re old enough to remember November 2016, you know that telling a good story—even an untrue one—wins elections. Author Yuval Noah Harari worries that populism has liberalism beat on this front, especially given an uncertain future looming with AI, biotechnology, and the possible obsolescence of the human worker. Harari’s new book is 21 Lessons for the 21st Century.

In the Spiel, a lawmaker’s voting record is the only thing we should judge them on.

