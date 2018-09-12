 Anand Giridharadas on Winners Take All, his book about the limits of billionaire philanthropy.

Billionaire Philanthropy Is Just Oligarchy With a Pretty Face

Sept. 12 2018 8:04 PM

Billionaires Don’t Know Best

Generous philanthropists may mean well, but they often hijack efforts that should be more democratic.

Bill Gates and the farsighted Warren Buffett, at an event organized by Columbia Business School on Jan. 27, 2017, in New York City.

On The Gist, Vladimir Putin’s “private citizen” excuse doesn’t hold water.

In the interview, philanthropic billionaires are better than villainous ones, but Anand Giridharadas argues they could do better. Instead of insisting on the superiority of private efforts, they ought to pay more taxes and leave some things to the government. Giridharadas’ book is Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World.

In the Spiel, FiveThirtyEight currently says Republicans have a 1-in-6 chance of keeping the House. What else has that kind of odds?

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

