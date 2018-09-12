Billionaire Philanthropy Is Just Oligarchy With a Pretty Face

Billionaires Don’t Know Best
Generous philanthropists may mean well, but they often hijack efforts that should be more democratic.
On The Gist, Vladimir Putin’s “private citizen” excuse doesn’t hold water.
In the interview, philanthropic billionaires are better than villainous ones, but Anand Giridharadas argues they could do better. Instead of insisting on the superiority of private efforts, they ought to pay more taxes and leave some things to the government. Giridharadas’ book is Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World.
In the Spiel, FiveThirtyEight currently says Republicans have a 1-in-6 chance of keeping the House. What else has that kind of odds?
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.