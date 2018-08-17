Hey, It’s a Podcast Where Inanimate Objects (Like Your Pillow) Speak Their Truth

Listening to Inanimate Objects
Podcaster Ian Chillag explores the secret lives of everyday objects we never think much about.
On The Gist, if Trump weren’t so repulsive, would we judge his murky dealings a little more kindly?
And we don’t much think about the inanimate objects in our lives, never considering the rich inner life of the lamppost, the can of Coke, or the humble pillow. But Ian Chillag knows they have stories to tell, and he gets them to speak out in his new podcast Everything Is Alive.
In the Spiel, Mike talks to the guest hosts who will rule The Gist all next week.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
