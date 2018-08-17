 Veteran radio guy Ian Chillag on his new podcast Everything Is Alive.

Hey, It’s a Podcast Where Inanimate Objects (Like Your Pillow) Speak Their Truth

Aug. 17 2018 7:21 PM

Listening to Inanimate Objects

Podcaster Ian Chillag explores the secret lives of everyday objects we never think much about.

thinkstock_resized_objects
You never know what a wine glass or a skull might have to say.

Gutzemberg/Thinkstock

On The Gist, if Trump weren’t so repulsive, would we judge his murky dealings a little more kindly?

And we don’t much think about the inanimate objects in our lives, never considering the rich inner life of the lamppost, the can of Coke, or the humble pillow. But Ian Chillag knows they have stories to tell, and he gets them to speak out in his new podcast Everything Is Alive.

In the Spiel, Mike talks to the guest hosts who will rule The Gist all next week.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.