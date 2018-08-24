Crazy Rich Asians Isn’t for White People. That’s Thrilling.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

On The Gist, guest host Stephanie Foo dives into Crazy Rich Asians, speaking with friend and fellow producer Kat Chow about Asian representation in media, the inspiration to create, and a hope that this film will lead to more Asian-centered media.

Then she speaks with producer and former film professor B.A. Parker about seeing your own culture depicted on screen, and how exciting it is to see stories and jokes not meant for you.

In the Spiel, Stephanie considers whether America has failed her, and why she is so proud of being an immigrant.

