 Mia Lidofsky on her Facebook TV series Strangers.

Strangers Is a Queer Delight

Aug. 31 2018 9:30 PM

Bright Gays, Big City

Finding the refreshingly queer perspective in Strangers.

Zoe Chao, Mia Lidofsky, and Meredith Hagner attend the Refinery29 Strangers series party on Sept. 27 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Refinery29

On The Gist, Democrats, Republicans, and the N-word.

Facebook now has television shows. While it might be surprising for viewers, for creators it’s an exciting new avenue to find an audience for shows not necessarily meant for the mainstream. Strangers is precisely one of those shows, about two queer women trying to make it in New York City. Creator Mia Lidofsky joins us to discuss her show, how wonderfully queer it is, and what it’s like making a show for Facebook. The new season of Strangers is all available to stream on Facebook Watch.

In the Spiel, funerals.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

